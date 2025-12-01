VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System Dec. 2 Winter Weather Operations
PRESS RELEASE
December 1, 2025
NASHVILLE, TN - Several VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) locations will operate on a delayed two-hour opening on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, due to the anticipated winter weather.
The clinics impacted are:
- Bowling Green VA Clinic
- Clarksville VA Clinic
- Dalton Drive VA Clinic
- Dover VA Clinic
- Fort Campbell VA Clinic
- Hopkinsville VA Clinic
- Taylor VA Clinic
Any patient appointments impacted will be converted to VA Video Connect or rescheduled to the earliest availability. Veterans in need of winter weather resources can visit TVHS Cold Weather Resources for local services. For more information, visit TVHS Operating Status.
WHO: TVHS Veterans, caregivers, and Veteran families
WHEN: Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025
WHERE:
Bowling Green VA Clinic
Clarksville VA Clinic
Dalton Drive VA Clinic
Dover VA Clinic
Fort Campbell VA Clinic
Hopkinsville VA Clinic
Taylor VA Clinic
Media contacts
Hannah McDuffie, Public Affairs Officer
Phone: