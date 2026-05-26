VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System earns international public relations honors

PRESS RELEASE

May 15, 2026

NASHVILLE, TN - VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) earned two Silver Anvil Awards and one Silver Anvil Award of Excellence on May 14 at the 82nd Annual Anvil Awards hosted by the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA).

The Anvil Awards are considered one of the most prestigious awards in the public relations industry that recognizes exceptional public relations teams, campaigns, and initiatives across the United States, Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, Peru and Puerto Rico. The awards are separated into two categories: Silver Anvil Awards and Bronze Anvil Awards.

“Silver Anvil Awards honor outstanding strategic public relations campaigns and organizational excellence, while Bronze Anvil Awards recognize exceptional tactics that contribute to the success of broader communications programs and initiatives,” according to PRSA.

This year, 42 Silver Anvil Awards were presented along with 60 Silver Anvil Awards of Excellence, 21 Bronze Anvil Awards, and 21 Bronze Anvil Awards of Commendation.

“VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System is a place where innovation and creativity thrive to support our Veterans and staff through measurably effective communications,” said Dr. Kerri Fox, TVHS Interim Executive Director. “We are fortunate to have a communications team that is dedicated to advancing VA’s mission and always putting Veterans first in their efforts.”

TVHS entered six submissions with three earning accolades:

*Silver Anvil Award* Internal Communications: VA TVHS All Employee Survey *Silver Anvil Award* Most Effective Campaign on a Shoestring Budget ($5,000 or less): VA TVHS All Employee Survey *Silver Anvil Award of Excellence* Internal Communications: Be the Change – VA TVHS Combined Federal Campaign

For the full list of 2026 Anvil Award winners, visit PRSA.

About PRSA

PRSA is the leading professional organization serving the communications community through a network of more than 400 professional and student chapters in the U.S., Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, Peru and Puerto Rico. Guided by its Code of Ethics, PRSA empowers its members to succeed at every stage of their careers through a wide breadth of premium professional development programs, exclusive networking events and leadership opportunities. Signature events include the Anvil Awards and ICON, the premier annual gathering for communications professionals and students. For more information, visit www.prsa.org.

About VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System

VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System is an integrated tertiary health care system comprised of two hospitals, the Alvin C. York Campus in Murfreesboro and the Nashville Campus, as well as more than a dozen community-based outpatient clinics located in Tennessee and Kentucky. TVHS provides ambulatory care, primary care, and secondary care in acute medicine and surgery, specialized tertiary care, transplant services, spinal cord injury outpatient care, and a full range of extended care and mental health services.