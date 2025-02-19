VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System Feb. 20 Winter Weather Operations

PRESS RELEASE

February 19, 2025

NASHVILLE , TN — Due to winter weather conditions, all VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System locations will open at 10 a.m. local time on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025.

Appointments scheduled before 10 a.m. will be rescheduled or converted to VA Video Connect (VVC). The Nashville VA emergency room will remain open 24/7 and Alvin C. York VA urgent care will remain operational from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Veterans who are unable to attend, wish to convert their appointment to VVC, or reschedule their appointment should contact their provider on My HealtheVet.

Operations and appointments scheduled for Friday, Feb. 21 will be announced on Thursday.

The latest updates are located here.

