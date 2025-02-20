VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System Feb. 21 Operations

PRESS RELEASE

February 20, 2025

NASHVILLE , TN — All VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System locations will resume normal operations and schedules starting Friday, Feb. 21, 2025.

Veterans who are unable to attend, wish to convert their appointment to VA Video Connect, or reschedule should contact their provider on My HealtheVet.

The latest operating statuses are located here.

