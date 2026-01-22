VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System locations closed Jan. 24 and Jan. 26 for inclement winter weather

PRESS RELEASE

January 22, 2026

Nashville , TN - Due to the anticipated winter weather, all VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System locations to include the Nashville VA Medical Center and Alvin C. York Veterans Administration Medical Center, will be closed Saturday, Jan. 24 and Monday, Jan. 26.

Face-to-face appointments will be converted to VA Video Connect or rescheduled to the earliest availability.

The Nashville VA emergency department will remain operational 24/7 and the Alvin C. York VA urgent care will remain operational from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

We strongly recommend Veterans use My HealtheVet secure messaging to contact their health care team. This online platform gives Veterans quick and easy access to talk with their care team about prescriptions, appointment scheduling, and access to your medical records.

Latest updates can be found at www.va.gov/tennessee-valley-health-care/operating-status/.

WHO: Veterans, their caregivers, community partners and media

WHEN: Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026 and Monday, Jan. 26, 2026

WHERE: All VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System locations to include the Nashville VA Medical Center and Alvin C. York Veterans Administration Medical Center.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: For media inquiries, contact Hannah McDuffie at hannah.mcduffie@va.gov