VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System locations closed Jan. 26 for inclement winter weather
PRESS RELEASE
January 25, 2026
Nashville, TN - Due to the inclement winter weather, all VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System community-based outpatient clinics will be closed Monday, Jan. 26:
- Albion Street VA Clinic
- Athens VA Clinic
- Bowling Green VA Clinic
- Charlotte Avenue VA Clinic (Suite 100 & 300)
- Charlotte Avenue VA Clinic 3 (Suite 210 & 230)
- Chattanooga VA Clinic
- Clarksville VA Clinic
- Columbia VA Clinic
- Cookeville VA Clinic
- Dalton Drive VA Clinic
- Dover VA Clinic
- Ft. Campbell VA Clinic
- Gallatin VA Clinic
- Glenis Drive VA Clinic
- Glenis Drive 2 VA Clinic
- Heritage Park Drive VA Clinic
- Hopkinsville VA Clinic
- International Plaza VA Clinic
- McMinnville VA Clinic
- Pointe Centre VA Clinic
- Roane County VA Clinic
- Taylor VA Clinic
- Tullahoma VA Clinic
All face-to-face outpatient appointments, to include outpatient appointments and elective surgical procedures at the Nashville and Alvin C. York VA Medical Centers, will be converted to virtual care or rescheduled to the earliest availability.
The Nashville VA emergency room remains open 24/7. The Alvin C. York urgent care center remains operational 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. daily. Inpatient care services at the Nashville and York campuses remain operational.
Veterans are encouraged to use My HealtheVet secure messaging to contact their health care team for assistance such as appointment rescheduling or refilling prescriptions. If needing emergent or urgent care closer to home, visit VA’s Facility Locator portal to find nearby VA and community care facilities.
For more information and operating status, visit www.va.gov/tennessee-valley-health-care/operating-status.
WHO: Veterans, their caregivers, community partners, and media.
WHEN: Monday, Jan. 26, 2026
WHERE: All VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare Systems locations to include Nashville VA Medical Center and Alvin C. York Veterans Administration Medical Center.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: For media inquiries and to RSVP, contact Hannah McDuffie at