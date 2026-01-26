VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System locations closed Jan. 27 for inclement winter weather
January 26, 2026
Nashville, TN - For Tuesday, Jan. 27, the following VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System locations will be open:
- Chattanooga VA Clinic
- Pointe Centre VA Clinic
- Roane County VA Clinic
Due to inclement weather, the following locations will be closed for Tuesday, Jan. 27. These buildings will not be open for walk-in care:
- Albion Street VA Clinic
- Athens VA Clinic
- Bowling Green VA Clinic
- Charlotte Avenue VA Clinic (Suite 100 & 300)
- Charlotte Avenue VA Clinic 3 (Suite 210 & 230)
- Clarksville VA Clinic
- Columbia VA Clinic
- Cookeville VA Clinic
- Dalton Drive VA Clinic
- Dover VA Clinic
- Ft. Campbell VA Clinic
- Gallatin VA Clinic
- Glenis Drive VA Clinic
- Glenis Drive 2 VA Clinic
- Heritage Park Drive VA Clinic
- Hopkinsville VA Clinic
- International Plaza VA Clinic
- McMinnville VA Clinic
- Taylor VA Clinic
- Tullahoma VA Clinic
Face-to-face outpatient appointments and elective surgical procedures for Tuesday, Jan. 27 at the Nashville and York campuses will be rescheduled. Appointments at these locations are being converted to virtual care or rescheduled.
The Nashville VA emergency room remains open 24/7. The Alvin C. York urgent care center remains operational 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. daily. Inpatient care services at the Nashville and York campuses remain operational.
Veterans are encouraged to use My HealtheVet secure messaging to contact their health care team for assistance such as appointment rescheduling or refilling prescriptions. If needing emergent or urgent care closer to home, visit VA’s Facility Locator portal to find nearby VA and community care facilities.
For more information and operating status, visit www.va.gov/tennessee-valley-health-care/operating-status.
