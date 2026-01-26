VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System locations closed Jan. 27 for inclement winter weather

PRESS RELEASE

January 26, 2026

Nashville, TN - For Tuesday, Jan. 27, the following VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System locations will be open:

Chattanooga VA Clinic

Pointe Centre VA Clinic

Roane County VA Clinic

Due to inclement weather, the following locations will be closed for Tuesday, Jan. 27. These buildings will not be open for walk-in care:

Albion Street VA Clinic

Athens VA Clinic

Bowling Green VA Clinic

Charlotte Avenue VA Clinic (Suite 100 & 300)

Charlotte Avenue VA Clinic 3 (Suite 210 & 230)

Clarksville VA Clinic

Columbia VA Clinic

Cookeville VA Clinic

Dalton Drive VA Clinic

Dover VA Clinic

Ft. Campbell VA Clinic

Gallatin VA Clinic

Glenis Drive VA Clinic

Glenis Drive 2 VA Clinic

Heritage Park Drive VA Clinic

Hopkinsville VA Clinic

International Plaza VA Clinic

McMinnville VA Clinic

Taylor VA Clinic

Tullahoma VA Clinic

Face-to-face outpatient appointments and elective surgical procedures for Tuesday, Jan. 27 at the Nashville and York campuses will be rescheduled. Appointments at these locations are being converted to virtual care or rescheduled.

The Nashville VA emergency room remains open 24/7. The Alvin C. York urgent care center remains operational 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. daily. Inpatient care services at the Nashville and York campuses remain operational.

Veterans are encouraged to use My HealtheVet secure messaging to contact their health care team for assistance such as appointment rescheduling or refilling prescriptions. If needing emergent or urgent care closer to home, visit VA’s Facility Locator portal to find nearby VA and community care facilities.

For more information and operating status, visit www.va.gov/tennessee-valley-health-care/operating-status.

