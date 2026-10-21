VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System receives funding for continued infrastructure improvements

PRESS RELEASE

October 21, 2026

Nashville, TN - VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) received funding for non-recurring maintenance projects in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funds earlier in the year.

The funding is the culmination of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair, and improve health care facilities in fiscal year 2026 through the Veterans Health Administration’s non-recurring maintenance program.

Funding projects for Nashville VA Medical Center in the fourth quarter include:

Steam distribution upgrades

Flooring replacement and upgrades

Renovation of infusion and specialty care clinics

Nashville seismic study & evaluation

Critical energy and operational infrastructure upgrades

Emergency power generator upgrades



“This funding allows TVHS to continue modernizing and improving so our facility remains safe, efficient, and equipped to provide high-quality care for Veterans in southern Kentucky and middle Tennessee,” said Dr. Kerri Fox, TVHS Interim Executive Director.



VA obligated all $4.8 billion that was available in fiscal year 2026. Maintenance projects approved in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026 include:

$1.183 billion to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities. $938 million for major building upgrades like elevators, electrical systems, and boiler plants. $560 million for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates.



This investment is just one of many ways the Trump Administration is making VA work better for Veterans. Since Jan. 20, 2025, VA has: