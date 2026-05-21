VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System receives funding for continued infrastructure improvements

PRESS RELEASE

May 21, 2026

Nashville, TN - VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) received funding for non-recurring maintenance projects in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funding in the first quarter of the fiscal year.

The funding is part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair, and improve health care facilities in fiscal year 2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-recurring Maintenance program.

The funding projects for Nashville VA Medical Center in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026 focus on implementing suicide prevention safeguards in the parking garage and upgrading generator systems.

“This funding allows Nashville VA Medical Center to continue modernizing and improving, so our facility remains safe, efficient, and equipped to provide high-quality care for our Veterans across middle Tennessee, southern Kentucky, and northern Georgia,” said Dr. Kerri Fox, TVHS Interim Executive Director.

Of the total $4.8 billion committed for fiscal year 2026, VA has obligated a total of $1.064 billion. Obligation of funds includes:

$795 million to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities.

to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities. $255 million for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates.

for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates. $13 million for major building upgrades like elevators, electrical systems, and boiler plants.

This investment is just one of many ways the Trump Administration is making VA work better for Veterans. For example, VA has: