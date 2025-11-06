VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System receives top scores in latest CMS hospital ratings

PRESS RELEASE

September 8, 2025

NASHVILLE, TN - VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System earned a five-star rating as part of the 2025 Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) hospital quality ratings.

In Tennessee, only four hospitals earned a five-star rating with two of those being VA medical centers – VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System and the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center in Mountain Home.

CMS hospital ratings evaluate the quality of care medical facilities and providers deliver. The ratings are based on five categories: mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience and timely and effective care. CMS assigns a score from one to five stars, with five stars indicating the highest level of quality and outcomes.

Within the last year, VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System implemented a number of improvements to better serve Veterans. These included performance improvement initiatives aimed at enhancing the experience and outcomes for Veterans including:

reducing emergency care wait times

decreasing the number of patients who are discharged from the hospital have to be readmitted

reducing infections that patient might acquire while in the hospital

enhancing suicide risk screenings to better identify and treat patients who are at risk of harming themselves

"These ratings highlight the excellent care our team provides,” said Daniel Dücker, VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System Executive Director. “Our job is to continue raising the bar for customer service and convenience throughout the department, so VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System works better for the Veterans, families, caregivers and survivors we are charged with serving.”

As part of the 2025 CMS ratings, 77% of VA hospitals earned a four- or five-star, and no VA hospitals received a one-star rating. More than 90% of VA hospitals with ratings maintained or improved their 2024 star rating.

View the star ratings and methodology for the ratings.

