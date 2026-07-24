VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System receives VA funding for continued infrastructure improvements

PRESS RELEASE

July 24, 2026

Nashville, TN - VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) received funding for non-recurring maintenance projects in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funds earlier in the year.

The funding is part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair, and improve health care facilities in fiscal year 2026 through the Veterans Health Administration’s non-recurring maintenance program.

Funded projects for TVHS in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026 include:

Electronic Health Record Modernization Project Support Services

Rehab Sanitary Sewer System

Inpatient Kitchen and Dining Room Renovation

Upgrades to Domestic Water/Fire Mains and Main Backflow Devices

Mechanical Room System Upgrades

Pneumatics to Direct Digital Controls Upgrades

Cultural Survey (historical site assessment of Alvin C. York Veterans Administration Medical Center)



“This funding allows TVHS to continue modernizing and improving, so our facility remains safe, efficient, and equipped to provide high-quality care for our Veterans in middle Tennessee,” said TVHS Interim Executive Director Dr. Kerri Fox.

Of the total $4.8 billion committed for fiscal year 2026, VA has obligated a total of $2.2 billion. That obligation of funds in the third quarter includes:

$915 million to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities.

to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities. $229 million for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates.

for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates. $11 million for major building upgrades like elevators, electrical systems, and boiler plants.



This investment is just one of many ways the Trump Administration is making VA work better for Veterans. For example, VA has: