PRESS RELEASE

June 9, 2026

Smyrna, TN - VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System to host Freedom 250 Celebration honoring 250 years of Veterans’ courage and sacrifice

As part of the national Freedom 250 campaign, VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System will host its Freedom 250 Celebration, to honor the men and women who have protected and strengthened our nation for two and a half centuries.

The event will feature VA programs and services, flag ceremonies, historical exhibits, powerful stories from Veteran speakers, and community engagement. The public and media are invited to attend this once-in-a-generation tribute and experience the stories and traditions that connect America’s past to its future.

WHO: Veterans, their caregivers, families, and community members.

WHEN: Tuesday, June 16, 2026, from 3 – 7 p.m. CT

WHERE: Tennessee Army National Guard, RTI Building - 500 7th Ave, Smyrna, TN 37167

WHY: This event marks America’s 250th anniversary by celebrating the Veterans who have defended the nation’s freedoms and carried the nation forward. It’s a moment to thank them, share their stories, and recommit to the ideals they’ve safeguarded across 250 years.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: For media inquiries and to RSVP, contact Heather Elliott at heather.elliott1@va.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Elliott



heather.elliott1@va.gov

About VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System

VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System is an integrated tertiary health care system comprised of two hospitals, the Alvin C. York VA Medical Center in Murfreesboro and the Nashville VA Medical Center, as well as more than a dozen outpatient clinics located in Tennessee and Kentucky. TVHS provides ambulatory care, primary care, and secondary care in acute medicine and surgery, specialized tertiary care, transplant services, spinal cord injury outpatient care, and a full range of extended care and mental health services.

ABOUT VA and Freedom 250:

VA is a proud federal partner of the Freedom 250 initiative, the national, non-partisan organization leading the celebration of our Nation’s 250th birthday. Freedom 250 serves as the official public-private partnership that connects, aligns, and amplifies national and local efforts to deliver the defining presidential moments of this anniversary year.