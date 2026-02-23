VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System to host resource fair for rural Veterans

PRESS RELEASE

February 23, 2026

DALTON, GA - WHAT: VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System will host a Veterans Resource Fair for rural Veterans, Monday, March 9, 2026, from 4 – 7 p.m. ET, at American Legion Post 112 located at 1118 N. Glenwood Ave.

During the free event, Veterans can interact with VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System services and programs like the PACT Act, Caregiver Support Program, Whole Health, and more. Eligible Veterans can enroll in VA health care and speak with representatives from Georgia Department of Veterans Services and the local county Veterans Service Organization regarding benefits claims.

Starting at 5 p.m. ET, the resource fair will feature leadership remarks from VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System.

WHO: Veterans, their caregivers, and families.

WHEN: Monday, March 9, 2026 from 4 – 7 p.m. ET

WHERE: American Legion Post 112, 1118 N. Glenwood Ave., Dalton, GA 30721

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: For media inquiries or to RSVP, contact Tracy Thomas at or Tracy.Thomas2@va.gov.

About VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System

VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System is an integrated tertiary health care system comprised of two hospitals, the Alvin C. York VA Medical Center in Murfreesboro and the Nashville VA Medical Center, as well as more than a dozen outpatient clinics located in Tennessee and Kentucky. TVHS provides ambulatory care, primary care, and secondary care in acute medicine and surgery, specialized tertiary care, transplant services, spinal cord injury outpatient care, and a full range of extended care and mental health services.