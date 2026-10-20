VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System to host resource fair in Chattanooga for Veterans

PRESS RELEASE

October 20, 2026

Nashville, TN - VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System will host a Veterans resource fair Monday, Oct. 26, 2026, from 4 – 7 p.m. ET, at Chattanooga State Community College.

During the free event, Veterans can interact with VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System services and programs like the PACT Act, Caregiver Support Program, and more. Eligible Veterans can enroll in VA health care and speak with representatives from Tennessee Department of Veterans Services and the local county Veterans Service Organization regarding benefits claims.



Starting at 4:30 p.m. ET, the resource fair will feature leadership remarks from VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System.



WHO: Veterans, their caregivers, and families.



WHEN: Monday, Oct. 26, 2026, from 4 – 7 p.m. ET



WHERE:

Chattanooga State Community College

Ominplex Building 124 – Faculty / Staff Dining Room

4501 Amnicola Highway

Chattanooga, TN 37406



ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: For media inquiries or to RSVP, contact Tracy Thomas

at or Tracy.Thomas2@va.gov.