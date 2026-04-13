VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System to host Sumner County Veterans Resource Fair

PRESS RELEASE

April 13, 2026

HENDERSONVILLE, TN - VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) will host a Sumner County Veterans Resource Fair, Thursday, April 30, 2026, from 4 – 7 p.m. CT, at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, 1729 Stop Thirty Road in Hendersonville, TN.

During the free event, Veterans can interact with TVHS services and programs like the PACT Act, Caregiver Support Program, Women Veteran Program, and more. Eligible Veterans can enroll in VA health care and speak with representatives from the Sumner County Veterans Service Office and Tennessee Department of Veterans Services. Representatives from VA Nashville Regional Office will also be available to answer questions about benefits claims.

Starting at 5 p.m. CT, the resource fair will feature remarks from VA executive leadership.

WHO: Veterans, their caregivers, and families.

WHEN: Thursday, April 30, 2026, from 4 – 7 p.m. CT

WHERE: Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, 1729 Stop Thirty Road, Hendersonville, TN

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: For media inquiries or to RSVP, contact Joshua Cox at or Joshua.cox4@va.gov

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About VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System

VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System is an integrated tertiary health care system comprised of two hospitals, the Alvin C. York VA Medical Center in Murfreesboro and the Nashville VA Medical Center, as well as more than a dozen outpatient clinics located in Tennessee and Kentucky. TVHS provides ambulatory care, primary care, and secondary care in acute medicine and surgery, specialized tertiary care, transplant services, spinal cord injury outpatient care, and a full range of extended care and mental health services.