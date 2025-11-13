VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System to host Veterans Resource Fair in Hopkinsville

PRESS RELEASE

November 13, 2025

HOPKINSVILLE, KY - VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS), in collaboration with Murray State University's Hopkinsville Campus, will host a Veterans Resource Fair on Thursday, Nov. 20, from 4 to 7 P.M. This is a free event where Veterans can learn about VA health care benefits, services and programs.