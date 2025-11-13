VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System to host Veterans Resource Fair in Hopkinsville
PRESS RELEASE
November 13, 2025
HOPKINSVILLE, KY - VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS), in collaboration with Murray State University's Hopkinsville Campus, will host a Veterans Resource Fair on Thursday, Nov. 20, from 4 to 7 P.M. This is a free event where Veterans can learn about VA health care benefits, services and programs.
WHO: Veterans, their families and students at Murray State University.
WHEN: Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025 4–7 P.M. CT
TVHS executive leaders will give remarks and facility updates at 5 P.M.
WHERE: Murray State University – Hopkinsville Campus
5305 Fort Campbell Blvd.
Hopkinsville, KY 42240
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: For media inquiries and to RSVP, contact Joshua Cox at 615-715-0451 or Joshua.Cox4@va.gov.
Media contacts
Joshua Cox, Public Affairs Specialist