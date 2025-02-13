VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System to Host Veterans Town Hall in Dunlap

PRESS RELEASE

February 13, 2025

DUNLAP , TN — VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System will partner with VFW Post 5772 to host a Veterans Town Hall, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, from 4-7 p.m. CT at the VFW Post 5772 located at 6808 TN-28, Dunlap, TN.

During the event, Veterans will learn about VA benefits like Caregiver Support Program, Whole Health, PACT Act, and much more. Eligible Veterans will have the opportunity to enroll in VA health care and learn about additional Veteran programs and services in Sequatchie County. Veterans Benefits Administration representatives will be available to answer questions about benefit claims.



The town hall speaking engagement will feature leadership representatives from VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System, VA Nashville Regional Office, Tennessee Department of Veterans Services, and the Mayor of Dunlap. The panel discussion will begin at 5 p.m. CT.



VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System is an integrated tertiary health care system comprised of two hospitals, the Alvin C. York Campus in Murfreesboro, and the Nashville Campus, as well as more than a dozen community-based outpatient clinics located in Tennessee and Kentucky. TVHS provides ambulatory care, primary care, and secondary care in acute medicine and surgery, specialized tertiary care, transplant services, spinal cord injury outpatient care, and a full range of extended care and mental health services.