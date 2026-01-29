VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System to resume normal operations

PRESS RELEASE

January 29, 2026

Nashville, TN - All VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System locations will resume normal operations Friday, Jan. 30 with the exception of Clarksville VA Clinic, Dover VA Clinic, and Taylor VA Clinic.

The Clarksville VA Clinic will be virtual. Veteran appointments on Friday, Jan. 30 will be converted to virtual care. The Dover and Taylor VA Clinics remain closed.

Veterans are encouraged to use My HealtheVet secure messaging to contact their health care team for assistance such as appointment rescheduling or refilling prescriptions. If needing emergent or urgent care closer to home, visit VA’s Facility Locator portal to find nearby VA and community care facilities.

For more information and operating status, visit www.va.gov/tennessee-valley-health-care/operating-status.

WHEN: Friday, Jan. 30, 2026

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: For media inquiries and to RSVP, contact Hannah McDuffie at hannah.mcduffie@va.gov.