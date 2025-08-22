VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System Wins Prestigious Public Relations Awards

PRESS RELEASE

August 22, 2025

NASHVILLE, TN - In its first year of competition, VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System earned five coveted honors at the 39th Annual Parthenon Awards hosted by Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) Nashville Chapter.

The Parthenon Awards are bestowed to projects and programs that demonstrate excellence in the public relations profession and open to Middle Tennessee communication agencies and professionals.

“We’re proud to recognize VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System for their outstanding communications work,” said Tyler Nelson, president of PRSA Nashville. “To come in your first year and walk away with five awards is a testament to the creativity and hard work of their team.”

Renowned firms and agencies ranging from private, public, and nonprofit sectors submitted a total of 252 award submissions in various categories with 56 earning a Parthenon Award and 36 earning an Award of Merit.

VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System entered nine submissions with five earning accolades:

*PARTHENON AWARD* Projects: Annual Report: TVHS 2024 Annual Report *AWARD OF MERIT* Programs: Internal Communications: Be the Change – VA Combined Federal Campaign *AWARD OF MERIT* Programs: Corporate Citizenship: Be the Change – VA Combined Federal Campaign *AWARD OF MERIT*Programs: Content Marketing: Making Voices Heard – VA All Employee Survey *AWARD OF MERIT* Projects: Non-Traditional Tactics: Making Voices Heard – VA All Employee Survey Programs: Internal Communications: Making Voices Heard – VA All Employee Survey Programs: Integrated Communications: VA TVHS Creative Arts Festival Programs: Integrated Communications (Government): Be the Change – VA Combined Federal Campaign Projects: Feature Writing: “It’s ok to not be ok”: Destigmatizing Veterans’ Mental Health Care

"We are extremely fortunate to have a stellar, and now award-winning, public affairs team that works hard to communicate effectively and accurately with Veterans and their families,” said Daniel Dücker, VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System Executive Director. “Communications in an organization like ours is the unsung hero working behind the scenes to help us build trust and world-class care to the 146,000-plus Veterans living across the 73 counties we serve in middle Tennessee, southern Kentucky, and northern Georgia"

For a full list of award winners and Parthenon Awards criteria, visit PRSA Nashville.

About PRSA Nashville

PRSA Nashville and its more than 200 members across Middle Tennessee represent an array of industries and specialties, including corporate communications, agencies, government, associations, hospitals, colleges and universities, and nonprofits. The chapter was founded in 1957 to provide communications professionals with opportunities to enhance their professional skills and expand their circle of professional contacts.

About VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System

VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System is an integrated tertiary health care system comprised of two hospitals, the Alvin C. York Campus in Murfreesboro and the Nashville Campus, as well as more than a dozen community-based outpatient clinics located in Tennessee and Kentucky. TVHS provides ambulatory care, primary care, and secondary care in acute medicine and surgery, specialized tertiary care, transplant services, spinal cord injury outpatient care, and a full range of extended care and mental health services.

###