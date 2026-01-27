VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System winter weather operations for Jan. 28

PRESS RELEASE

January 27, 2026

Nashville, TN - For Wednesday, Jan. 28, the following VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System locations will be open:

Athens VA Clinic

Chattanooga VA Clinic

Cookeville VA Clinic

Glenis Drive VA Clinic

Glenis Drive 2 VA Clinic

Heritage Park Drive VA Clinic

McMinnville VA Clinic

Pointe Centre VA Clinic

Roane County VA Clinic

For Wednesday, Jan. 28, the following VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System locations will offer virtual care:

Albion Street VA Clinic

Bowling Green VA Clinic

Charlotte Avenue VA Clinic (Suite 100 & 300)

Charlotte Avenue VA Clinic 3 (Suite 210 & 230)

Columbia VA Clinic

Gallatin VA Clinic

International Plaza VA Clinic

For the Nashville and York campuses, all face-to-face outpatient appointments and elective surgical procedures scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 28 will be converted to virtual care or rescheduled.

The following locations will be closed on Wednesday, Jan. 28 and will not be open for walk-in care:

Clarksville VA Clinic

Dalton Drive VA Clinic

Dover VA Clinic

Ft. Campbell VA Clinic

Hopkinsville VA Clinic

Taylor VA Clinic

Tullahoma VA Clinic

The Nashville VA emergency room remains open 24/7. The Alvin C. York urgent care center remains operational 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. daily. Inpatient care services at the Nashville and York campuses remain operational.

Veterans are encouraged to use My HealtheVet secure messaging to contact their health care team for assistance such as appointment rescheduling or refilling prescriptions. If needing emergent or urgent care closer to home, visit VA’s Facility Locator portal to find nearby VA and community care facilities.

For more information and operating status, visit www.va.gov/tennessee-valley-health-care/operating-status.

WHO: Veterans, their caregivers, community partners, and media.

WHEN: Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026

WHERE: VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: For media inquiries and to RSVP, contact Hannah McDuffie at hannah.mcduffie@va.gov.