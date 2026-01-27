VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System winter weather operations for Jan. 28
PRESS RELEASE
January 27, 2026
Nashville, TN - For Wednesday, Jan. 28, the following VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System locations will be open:
- Athens VA Clinic
- Chattanooga VA Clinic
- Cookeville VA Clinic
- Glenis Drive VA Clinic
- Glenis Drive 2 VA Clinic
- Heritage Park Drive VA Clinic
- McMinnville VA Clinic
- Pointe Centre VA Clinic
- Roane County VA Clinic
For Wednesday, Jan. 28, the following VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System locations will offer virtual care:
- Albion Street VA Clinic
- Bowling Green VA Clinic
- Charlotte Avenue VA Clinic (Suite 100 & 300)
- Charlotte Avenue VA Clinic 3 (Suite 210 & 230)
- Columbia VA Clinic
- Gallatin VA Clinic
- International Plaza VA Clinic
For the Nashville and York campuses, all face-to-face outpatient appointments and elective surgical procedures scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 28 will be converted to virtual care or rescheduled.
The following locations will be closed on Wednesday, Jan. 28 and will not be open for walk-in care:
- Clarksville VA Clinic
- Dalton Drive VA Clinic
- Dover VA Clinic
- Ft. Campbell VA Clinic
- Hopkinsville VA Clinic
- Taylor VA Clinic
- Tullahoma VA Clinic
The Nashville VA emergency room remains open 24/7. The Alvin C. York urgent care center remains operational 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. daily. Inpatient care services at the Nashville and York campuses remain operational.
Veterans are encouraged to use My HealtheVet secure messaging to contact their health care team for assistance such as appointment rescheduling or refilling prescriptions. If needing emergent or urgent care closer to home, visit VA’s Facility Locator portal to find nearby VA and community care facilities.
For more information and operating status, visit www.va.gov/tennessee-valley-health-care/operating-status.
WHO: Veterans, their caregivers, community partners, and media.
WHEN: Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026
WHERE: VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: For media inquiries and to RSVP, contact Hannah McDuffie at
Media contacts
Hannah McDuffie, Public Affairs Officer
Phone: