VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System winter weather operations for Jan. 29

January 28, 2026

Nashville, TN - For Thursday, Jan. 29, the following locations will be fully operational:

Alvin C. York VA Medical Center

Nashville VA Medical Center

Albion Street VA Clinic

Athens VA Clinic

Bowling Green VA Clinic

Charlotte Avenue VA Clinic (Suite 100 & 300)

Charlotte Avenue VA Clinic 3 (Suite 210 & 230)

Chattanooga VA Clinic

Columbia VA Clinic

Cookeville VA Clinic

Dalton Drive VA Clinic

Gallatin VA Clinic

Glenis Drive VA Clinic

Glenis Drive 2 VA Clinic

Heritage Park Drive VA Clinic

International Plaza VA Clinic

McMinnville VA Clinic

Pointe Centre VA Clinic (to include the infusion clinic)

Roane County VA Clinic

Tullahoma VA Clinic

For Thursday, Jan. 29, the following VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System locations will offer virtual care:

Clarksville VA Clinic

The following locations will be closed on Thursday, Jan. 29 and will not be open for walk-in care:

Dover VA Clinic

Ft. Campbell VA Clinic

Hopkinsville VA Clinic

Taylor VA Clinic

Veterans are encouraged to use My HealtheVet secure messaging to contact their health care team for assistance such as appointment rescheduling or refilling prescriptions. If needing emergent or urgent care closer to home, visit VA’s Facility Locator portal to find nearby VA and community care facilities.

For more information and operating status, visit www.va.gov/tennessee-valley-health-care/operating-status.

