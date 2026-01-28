VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System winter weather operations for Jan. 29
PRESS RELEASE
January 28, 2026
Nashville, TN - For Thursday, Jan. 29, the following locations will be fully operational:
- Alvin C. York VA Medical Center
- Nashville VA Medical Center
- Albion Street VA Clinic
- Athens VA Clinic
- Bowling Green VA Clinic
- Charlotte Avenue VA Clinic (Suite 100 & 300)
- Charlotte Avenue VA Clinic 3 (Suite 210 & 230)
- Chattanooga VA Clinic
- Columbia VA Clinic
- Cookeville VA Clinic
- Dalton Drive VA Clinic
- Gallatin VA Clinic
- Glenis Drive VA Clinic
- Glenis Drive 2 VA Clinic
- Heritage Park Drive VA Clinic
- International Plaza VA Clinic
- McMinnville VA Clinic
- Pointe Centre VA Clinic (to include the infusion clinic)
- Roane County VA Clinic
- Tullahoma VA Clinic
For Thursday, Jan. 29, the following VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System locations will offer virtual care:
- Clarksville VA Clinic
The following locations will be closed on Thursday, Jan. 29 and will not be open for walk-in care:
- Dover VA Clinic
- Ft. Campbell VA Clinic
- Hopkinsville VA Clinic
- Taylor VA Clinic
Veterans are encouraged to use My HealtheVet secure messaging to contact their health care team for assistance such as appointment rescheduling or refilling prescriptions. If needing emergent or urgent care closer to home, visit VA’s Facility Locator portal to find nearby VA and community care facilities.
For more information and operating status, visit www.va.gov/tennessee-valley-health-care/operating-status.
WHO: Veterans, their caregivers, community partners, and media.
WHEN: Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026
WHERE: VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: For media inquiries and to RSVP, contact Hannah McDuffie at
Hannah McDuffie, Public Affairs Officer
