VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System Winter Weather Operations

PRESS RELEASE

February 19, 2025

NASHVILLE , TN — Due to the anticipated winter weather, the following VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System locations will open at 10 a.m. local time on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025:

Alvin C. York VA Medical Center

Nashville VA Medical Center

Albion VA Clinic

Bowling Green VA Clinic

Charlotte Ave. VA Clinic

Clarksville VA Clinic

Columbia VA Clinic

Cookeville VA Clinic

Dalton Drive VA Clinic

Dover VA Clinic

Fort Campbell VA Clinic

Gallatin VA Clinic

Glenis Drive VA Clinics

Hopkinsville VA Clinic

International Plaza VA Clinic

McMinnville VA Clinic

Taylor VA Clinic

Tullahoma VA Clinic

Appointments scheduled before 10 a.m. will be rescheduled or converted to VA Video Connect (VVC). The Nashville VA emergency room and Alvin C. York VA urgent care will remain operational for emergent and urgent care.

The Athens, Chattanooga, Pointe Centre, and Roane County VA Clinics will operate on a normal schedule.

Veterans who are unable to attend, wish to convert their appointment to VVC, or reschedule their appointment should contact their provider on My HealtheVet.

The latest updates are located here.

VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System is an integrated tertiary health care system comprised of two hospitals, the Alvin C. York Campus in Murfreesboro and the Nashville Campus, as well as more than a dozen community-based outpatient clinics located in Tennessee and Kentucky. TVHS provides ambulatory care, primary care, and secondary care in acute medicine and surgery, specialized tertiary care, transplant services, spinal cord injury outpatient care, and a full range of extended care and mental health services.

###