VA Tennessee Valley to host special events in honor of Women Veterans Recognition Day

PRESS RELEASE

June 8, 2026

NASHVILLE, TN - In observance of Women Veterans Recognition Day, VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System will host two events Friday, June 12 at the Alvin C. York VA Medical Center and Chattanooga VA Clinic. The events are free and designed to honor and celebrate the contributions and sacrifices of women Veterans.

WHAT: In observance of Women Veterans Recognition Day, VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) will host two events Friday, June 12 at the Alvin C. York VA Medical Center and Chattanooga VA Clinic. The events are free and designed to honor and celebrate the contributions and sacrifices of women Veterans.

The resource fair, hosted by the TVHS Women Veterans Program, will feature opening remarks from TVHS leadership and offer a range of offerings dedicated exclusively to women’s health such as pelvic health, heart health, Whole Health activities, and more.

The clay art workshop is a first come, first serve event open to the first 15 women Veterans who arrive.

WHO: Women Veterans, their families, and caregivers

WHEN & WHERE:

Women Veterans Recognition Day Resource Fair – Murfreesboro 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. CT Alvin C. York VA Medical Center – Auditorium (Bldg. 4, G101) 3400 Lebanon Road Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Women Veterans Recognition Day -- Quilt of Valor Presentation 12 p.m. ET Chattanooga VA Clinic - A137, Group Room D 6401 Shallowford Road Chattanooga, TN 37421

Women Veterans Clay Art Workshop 1 – 3 p.m. ET Chattanooga VA Clinic - A137, Group Room D 6401 Shallowford Road Chattanooga, TN 37421

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: For more information about the resource fair, contact TVHS Women Veteran Program at TVHWomenhealthpivotalgroup@va.gov. Media wishing to attend the resource fair must RSVP at hannah.mcduffie@va.gov, .

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About VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System

VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System is an integrated tertiary health care system comprised of two hospitals, the Alvin C. York VA Medical Center in Murfreesboro and the Nashville VA Medical Center, as well as more than a dozen outpatient clinics located in Tennessee and Kentucky. TVHS provides ambulatory care, primary care, and secondary care in acute medicine and surgery, specialized tertiary care, transplant services, spinal cord injury outpatient care, and a full range of extended care and mental health services.