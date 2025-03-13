VA to Co-host Vietnam War Commemoration Event

PRESS RELEASE

March 13, 2025

CLARKSVILLE , TN — The Clarksville VA Clinic, part of VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System, will co-host a local Vietnam War Commemoration event with the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Centerstone, March 26, 2025. The event will be held at 775 Weatherly Drive, Clarksville, beginning at 12:30 p.m. CT.

Vietnam Veterans and their families will be honored during the event, which will include a speaking engagement and Vietnam War Commemoration Proclamation.

Local VA leadership will pin Veterans with commemorative Vietnam War lapel pins to honor their service. The event will be an opportunity to thank Veterans for their sacrifice, acknowledge their unique challenges returning home, and ensure they are publicly recognized.

The event will be held ahead of National Vietnam War Veterans Day, which is March 29.

According to www.vietnamwar50th.com, “The United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration honors all veterans who served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces at any time from November 1, 1955 to May 15, 1975, regardless of location, and their families.”

