VA to hold groundbreaking ceremony for new Cookeville VA Clinic

PRESS RELEASE

May 20, 2026

COOKEVILLE, TN - VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System will host a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate its highly anticipated new Cookeville VA Clinic.

WHAT: VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System will host a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate its highly anticipated new Cookeville VA Clinic. Funded by the PACT Act, this clinic is slated to open by 2029 and will be located at 1053 Neal Street, Cookeville, Tennessee. This location will offer primary care, mental health care, and several specialty care services, to include audiology, radiology, prosthetics, and more, enhancing Veterans’ access to care. The ceremony will feature remarks from VA leaders and the Engineering Design Technologies, Inc. developer team. The ceremony is an outdoor, rain-or-shine event with standing room only.

WHO: Media, Veterans

WHEN: Friday, May 22, 2026, from 2 – 3 p.m. CT

WHERE: Cookeville VA Clinic Construction Site

999 Guardian Way

Cookeville, TN 38501

DIRECTIONS: To access the ceremony, turn off Neal St. onto Old Walton Rd then take a left onto Guardian Way. The ceremony will be at the construction site at the end of road. Attendees may park at the Eye Centers of Tennessee Cookeville. Directional signage will be posted. Attendees are strongly advised to bring an umbrella, poncho, and boots. This is a rain-or-shine, standing room only ceremony. Attendees will be standing on grass or red clay. Media should arrive 15 minutes early to allow for set up.

INTERVIEWS: Interviews with TVHS Interim Executive Director Dr. Kerri Fox are available upon request.

RSVP: Media must RSVP at hannah.mcduffie@va.gov by May 22, 2026.

###

About VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System

VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System is an integrated tertiary health care system comprised of two hospitals, the Alvin C. York VA Medical Center in Murfreesboro and the Nashville VA Medical Center, as well as more than a dozen outpatient clinics located in Tennessee and Kentucky. TVHS provides ambulatory care, primary care, and secondary care in acute medicine and surgery, specialized tertiary care, transplant services, spinal cord injury outpatient care, and a full range of extended care and mental health services.