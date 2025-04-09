VA to Host Clarksville Veterans Resources Expo

PRESS RELEASE

April 9, 2025

CLARKSVILLE , TN — The Clarksville VA Clinic will host the 2025 Veterans Resources Exposition (EXPO) on Wednesday, April 23, from 4-6 p.m. CT. The annual Expo will be held at the Clarksville VA Clinic, 782 Weatherly Drive, Clarksville, Tennessee.

The goal of the Expo is to share information on resources available to area Veterans, their families and caregivers.

During the free event, Veterans can interact with VA programs like the PACT Act and Caregiver Support Program and visit with community partners to learn more about Veteran resources in the Clarksville area. More than 20 VA and community programs are expected to be represented at the event.

VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System is an integrated tertiary health care system comprised of two hospitals, the Alvin C. York Campus in Murfreesboro and the Nashville Campus, as well as more than a dozen community-based outpatient clinics located in Tennessee and Kentucky. TVHS provides ambulatory care, primary care, and secondary care in acute medicine and surgery, specialized tertiary care, transplant services, spinal cord injury outpatient care, and a full range of extended care and mental health services.