VA to host Community Mental Health Summit in Clarksville

PRESS RELEASE

August 19, 2026

CLARKSVILLE, TN - VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System will host the 2026 Community Mental Health Summit, Sept. 16, from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Wilma Rudolph Event Center in Clarksville. Advance Registration for this free event is required.

The purpose of the Mental Health Summit is to increase awareness, understanding, and confidence among Veterans, families, and community partners regarding how to access mental health services within VA and community settings. This event aims to reduce barriers to care, improve navigation of available services, and strengthen connections between Veterans and the resources designed to support their well-being. The event will include keynote presentations, panel discussions, and outreach resources from VA and community partners. To register for the event, click here.

WHO: Community partners, Veterans and their caregivers

WHEN: Wednesday, Sept. 16 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

WHERE: Wilma Rudolph Event Center, 8 Champion's Way, Clarksville, TN 37040

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: For media inquiries, contact Joshua Cox at or Joshua.Cox4@va.gov

About VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System

VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) is an integrated tertiary health care system comprised of two hospitals, the Alvin C. York VA Medical Center in Murfreesboro and the Nashville VA Medical Center, as well as more than a dozen outpatient clinics located in Tennessee and Kentucky. TVHS provides ambulatory care, primary care, and secondary care in acute medicine and surgery, specialized tertiary care, transplant services, spinal cord injury outpatient care, and a full range of extended care and mental health services.

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PSA – 30 Seconds

VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System will host the 2026 Community Mental Health Summit, Sept. 16, from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Wilma Rudolph Event Center in Clarksville. The purpose of the Mental Health Summit is to increase awareness, understanding, and confidence among Veterans, families, and community partners regarding how to access mental health services within VA and community settings. Advance Registration for this free event is required. Visit the VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System website’s events page for more information.

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Online Listing

For inclusion on websites or community calendars

VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System will host the 2026 Community Mental Health Summit, Sept. 16, from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Wilma Rudolph Event Center in Clarksville. Advance Registration for this free event is required. The purpose of the Mental Health Summit is to increase awareness, understanding, and confidence among Veterans, families, and community partners regarding how to access mental health services within VA and community settings. To register for the event, click here.

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