VA to host Cumberland County Veterans Resource Fair

PRESS RELEASE

June 3, 2026

CROSSVILLE, TN - VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System will host the Cumberland County Veterans Resource Fair.

During this free event, Veterans can learn about VA programs such as the PACT Act, Caregiver Support Program, Community Care Program, and more. Veterans can enroll in VA health care and explore additional VA services and benefits. Representatives from the Tennessee Department of Veterans Services and the Cumberland County Veterans Service Office will also be available to answer benefits questions and provide support.

WHO: Veterans, their caregivers, and families.

WHEN: June 10 from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., with remarks from VA leaders beginning at 5:00 p.m.

WHERE: Cumberland County Community Complex – Fairgrounds

1398 Livingston Road, Crossville, TN 38571

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: For media inquiries, contact Joshua Cox at or Joshua.Cox4@va.gov

About VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System

VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) is an integrated tertiary health care system comprised of two hospitals, the Alvin C. York VA Medical Center in Murfreesboro and the Nashville VA Medical Center, as well as more than a dozen outpatient clinics located in Tennessee and Kentucky. TVHS provides ambulatory care, primary care, and secondary care in acute medicine and surgery, specialized tertiary care, transplant services, spinal cord injury outpatient care, and a full range of extended care and mental health services.