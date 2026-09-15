VA to host health care enrollment webinar for local Veterans

PRESS RELEASE

September 16, 2026

NASHVILLE, TN - VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System will host its ChooseVA Virtual Town Hall Wednesday, Sept. 23 to connect with Veterans not yet enrolled in VA health care.

WHAT: VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System will host its ChooseVA Virtual Town Hall to connect with Veterans not yet enrolled in VA health care. VA experts will provide a comprehensive overview of VA health care eligibility criteria, the enrollment process, and health services available at VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System.

WHO: Veterans not enrolled in VA health care

WHEN: Wednesday, Sept. 23 from 5 – 6 p.m. CT

WHERE: Virtual – Microsoft Teams Webinar

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: Registration for the webinar is free and limited to 1,000 virtual attendees due to Teams Webinar capabilities. To register and learn more, click here. The webinar will be recorded and shared here.

About VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System

VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) is an integrated tertiary health care system comprised of two hospitals, the Alvin C. York VA Medical Center in Murfreesboro and the Nashville VA Medical Center, as well as more than a dozen outpatient clinics located in Tennessee and Kentucky. TVHS provides ambulatory care, primary care, and secondary care in acute medicine and surgery, specialized tertiary care, transplant services, spinal cord injury outpatient care, and a full range of extended care and mental health services.

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