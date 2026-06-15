VA to host ribbon cutting for new Montgomery County VA Clinic
PRESS RELEASE
June 15, 2026
CLARKSVILLE, TN - VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System will host a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday, June 18 to unveil its new Montgomery County VA Clinic.
WHAT: VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System will host a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday, June 18 to unveil its new Montgomery County VA Clinic. The clinic will offer Veterans in the area expanded access to primary care, mental health care, dietitians, and more. Montgomery County is the fastest growing area with the Veteran enrollment rate expected to grow by 41%, or 39,500 patients, by 2035.
WHO: Veterans, their families, and caregivers
WHEN: Thursday, June 18 at 2 p.m. CT
WHERE: Montgomery County VA Clinic
647 Dunlop Lane
Clarksville, TN 37040
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: RSVP for guests is encouraged but not required. Guests may RSVP here. The ribbon cutting ceremony is an outdoor, rain-or-shine event with standing room only. Please plan accordingly. Media must RSVP at hannah.mcduffie@va.gov,
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Media contacts
Hannah McDuffie, Public Affairs Officer
Phone: