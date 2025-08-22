VA to Host Veterans Resource Fair for Rural Veterans

PRESS RELEASE

August 22, 2025

CLEVELAND, TN - VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System will host a Veterans Resource Fair, Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025, from 4 – 7 p.m. ET, at American Legion Post 81 located at 227 James Asbury Dr.

During the free event, Veterans can interact with VA services and programs like the PACT Act, Caregiver Support Program, Whole Health, and more.

Eligible Veterans can enroll in VA health care and receive information about additional VA health care programs. Representatives from Tennessee Department of Veterans Services and the local county Veterans Service Organization will also be available to answer questions regarding benefits claims.

Starting at 5:30 p.m. ET, the resource fair will feature leadership remarks from VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System and Tennessee Department of Veterans Services.

Free parking is available onsite.

VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System is an integrated tertiary health care system comprised of two hospitals, the Alvin C. York Campus in Murfreesboro and the Nashville Campus, as well as more than a dozen community-based outpatient clinics located in Tennessee and Kentucky. TVHS provides ambulatory care, primary care, and secondary care in acute medicine and surgery, specialized tertiary care, transplant services, spinal cord injury outpatient care, and a full range of extended care and mental health services.