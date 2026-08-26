VA to host Veterans Resource Fair in Bowling Green

PRESS RELEASE

August 26, 2026

BOWLING GREEN, KY - WHAT: VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System will host the Bowling Green Veterans Resource Fair at Western Kentucky University’s (WKU) Knicely Conference Center, Sept. 9, from 4 -7 p.m., CT.

During the free event, Veterans can learn about VA programs like the PACT Act, Caregiver Support Program, Community Care Program, and more. Eligible Veterans can enroll in VA health care and discover additional VA services and benefits. WKU Military Student Services and Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs will also be available to assist Veterans. A speaking engagement will feature executive leadership from VA, and will begin at 4:30 p.m. CT.

WHO: Veterans, their families and caregivers, and military-affiliated students

WHEN: Wednesday, Sept. 9 from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m., CT

WHERE: Western Kentucky University (WKU) Knicely Conference Center, 2355 Nashville Road, Bowling Green, KY 42101

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: For media inquiries, contact Joshua Cox at or Joshua.Cox4@va.gov

About VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System

VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) is an integrated tertiary health care system comprised of two hospitals, the Alvin C. York VA Medical Center in Murfreesboro and the Nashville VA Medical Center, as well as more than a dozen outpatient clinics located in Tennessee and Kentucky. TVHS provides ambulatory care, primary care, and secondary care in acute medicine and surgery, specialized tertiary care, transplant services, spinal cord injury outpatient care, and a full range of extended care and mental health services.

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PSA – 30 Seconds

VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System will host the Bowling Green Veterans Resource Fair at Western Kentucky University’s (WKU) Knicely Conference Center, Sept. 9, from 4 -7 p.m., CT. During the free event, Veterans can learn about VA programs like the PACT Act, Caregiver Support Program, Community Care Program, and more. Eligible Veterans can enroll in VA health care and discover additional VA services and benefits. A speaking engagement will feature executive leadership from VA, and will begin at 4:30 p.m. CT.

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Online Listing

For inclusion on websites or community calendars

VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System will host the Bowling Green Veterans Resource Fair at Western Kentucky University’s (WKU) Knicely Conference Center, Sept. 9, from 4 -7 p.m., CT. During the free event, Veterans can learn about VA programs like the PACT Act, Caregiver Support Program, Community Care Program, and more. Eligible Veterans can enroll in VA health care and discover additional VA services and benefits. WKU Military Student Services and Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs will also be available to assist Veterans. A speaking engagement will feature executive leadership from VA, and will begin at 4:30 p.m. CT.

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