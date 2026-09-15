VA to host Veterans Resource Fair in Columbia

PRESS RELEASE

September 15, 2026

COLUMBIA, TN - VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System will host the Columbia Veterans Resource Fair at the Memorial Building in Columbia, Sept. 29, from 4-6:30 p.m. CT.

During the free event, Veterans can learn about VA programs like the PACT Act, Caregiver Support Program, Community Care, and more. Eligible Veterans can enroll in VA health care and discover additional VA services and benefits. Nashville VA Regional Benefit Office, Maury County Veterans Service Office and Tennessee Department of Veterans Services (TDVS) will also be available to assist Veterans. A speaking engagement featuring leadership remarks from TDVS and VA will begin at 4:30 p.m. CT.

WHO: Veterans, their families and caregivers

WHEN: Tuesday, Sept. 29 from 4 – 6:30 p.m. CT

WHERE: The Memorial Building, 308 West 7th Street, Columbia, TN 38401

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: For media inquiries, contact Joshua Cox at or Joshua.Cox4@va.gov

About VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System

VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) is an integrated tertiary health care system comprised of two hospitals, the Alvin C. York VA Medical Center in Murfreesboro and the Nashville VA Medical Center, as well as more than a dozen outpatient clinics located in Tennessee and Kentucky. TVHS provides ambulatory care, primary care, and secondary care in acute medicine and surgery, specialized tertiary care, transplant services, spinal cord injury outpatient care, and a full range of extended care and mental health services.

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PSA – 30 Seconds

VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System will host the Columbia Veterans Resource Fair at the Memorial Building in Columbia, Sept. 29, from 4-6:30 p.m. During the free event, Veterans can learn about VA programs like the PACT Act, Caregiver Support Program, Community Care, and more. Eligible Veterans can enroll in VA health care and discover additional VA services and benefits. Nashville VA Regional Benefit Office, Maury County Veterans Service Office and Tennessee Department of Veterans Services (TDVS) will also be available to assist Veterans. A speaking engagement featuring leadership remarks from TDVS and VA will begin at 4:30 p.m.

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Online Listing

For inclusion on websites or community calendars

VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System will host the Columbia Veterans Resource Fair at the Memorial Building in Columbia, Sept. 29, from 4-6:30 p.m., CT. During the free event, Veterans can learn about VA programs like the PACT Act, Caregiver Support Program, Community Care, and more. Eligible Veterans can enroll in VA health care and discover additional VA services and benefits. Nashville VA Regional Benefit Office, Maury County Veterans Service Office and Tennessee Department of Veterans Services (TDVS) will also be available to assist Veterans. A speaking engagement featuring leadership remarks from TDVS and VA will begin at 4:30 p.m. CT.

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