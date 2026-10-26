VA to host Veterans resource fair in Cookeville
PRESS RELEASE
October 26, 2026
COOKEVILLE, TN - VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System will host the Cookeville Veterans Resource Fair at the Roaden University Center on the campus of Tennessee Tech University, Monday, Nov. 9 from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. CT.
During the free event, Veterans can learn about VA programs like the Women Veteran Program, Caregiver Support Program, Military2VA Program, and more. Eligible Veterans can enroll in VA health care and discover additional VA services and benefits. Representatives from Nashville VA Regional Benefit Office, Putnam County Veterans Service Office and Tennessee Department of Veterans Services will also be available. A speaking engagement featuring leadership remarks from VA will begin at 5 p.m. CT.
WHO: Veterans, military-affiliated students, their families and caregivers
WHEN: Monday, Nov. 9 from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. CT
WHERE: Tech Pride Room
Tennessee Tech University Roaden University Center
1000 N Dixie Ave
Cookeville, TN 38505
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: For media inquiries, contact Joshua Cox at
About VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System
VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) is an integrated tertiary health care system comprised of two hospitals, the Alvin C. York VA Medical Center in Murfreesboro and the Nashville VA Medical Center, as well as more than a dozen outpatient clinics located in Tennessee and Kentucky. TVHS provides ambulatory care, primary care, and secondary care in acute medicine and surgery, specialized tertiary care, transplant services, spinal cord injury outpatient care, and a full range of extended care and mental health services.
###
PSA – 30 Seconds
VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System will host the Cookeville Veterans Resource Fair at the Roaden University Center on the campus of Tennessee Tech University, Monday, Nov. 9, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. During the free event, Veterans can learn about VA programs like the Women Veteran Program, Caregiver Support Program, Military2VA Program, and more. Eligible Veterans can enroll in VA health care and discover additional VA services and benefits. Representatives from Nashville VA Regional Benefit Office, Putnam County Veterans Service Office and Tennessee Department of Veterans Services will also be available. A speaking engagement featuring leadership remarks from VA will begin at 5 p.m.
###
Online Listing
For inclusion on websites or community calendars
VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System will host the Cookeville Veterans Resource Fair at the Roaden University Center on the campus of Tennessee Tech University, Monday, Nov. 9, from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. CT. During the free event, Veterans can learn about VA programs like the Women Veteran Program, Caregiver Support Program, Military2VA Program, and more. Eligible Veterans can enroll in VA health care and discover additional VA services and benefits. Representatives from Nashville VA Regional Benefit Office, Putnam County Veterans Service Office and Tennessee Department of Veterans Services will also be available. A speaking engagement featuring leadership remarks from VA will begin at 5 p.m. CT.
Media contacts
Joshua Cox, Public Affairs Specialist