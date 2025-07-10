VA to Host Veterans Resource Fair in Dover

PRESS RELEASE

July 10, 2025

DOVER, TN - VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System will host a Veterans Resource Fair, Wednesday, July 30, 2025, from 4 – 7 p.m. CT, in the Cumberland Room of the Stewart County Visitor Center located at 117 Visitor Center Lane in Dover.

During the free event, Veterans will learn about VA programs like the PACT Act, Military2VA (M2VA) Program, the VA’s Caregiver Support Program, and more. Eligible Veterans will have the opportunity to enroll in VA health care and learn about additional Veteran programs and services available. Additionally, the Tennessee Department of Veterans Services and VA Nashville Regional Office will be available for questions and support.

A speaking engagement will feature leadership from VA and Tennessee Department of Veterans Services, and will begin at 5:30 p.m. CT.

VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System is an integrated tertiary health care system comprised of two hospitals, the Alvin C. York Campus in Murfreesboro and the Nashville Campus, as well as more than a dozen community-based outpatient clinics located in Tennessee and Kentucky. TVHS provides ambulatory care, primary care, and secondary care in acute medicine and surgery, specialized tertiary care, transplant services, spinal cord injury outpatient care, and a full range of extended care and mental health services.