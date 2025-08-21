VA to Host Veterans Resource Fair in Lewisburg

PRESS RELEASE

August 21, 2025

LEWISBURG, TN - VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System will host a Veterans Resource Fair, Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, from 4 – 7 p.m. CT, at the Lewisburg Recreation Center located at 1551 Mooresville Highway.

During the free event, Veterans will learn about VA programs like the PACT Act, Women Veterans Program, Caregiver Support Program, and more. Eligible Veterans will have the opportunity to enroll in VA health care and apply for a Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC). Additionally, the Tennessee Department of Veterans Services, Marshall County Veterans Service Office and VA Nashville Regional Office will be available for questions and support.

A speaking engagement will feature leadership from VA, and will begin at 5:30 p.m. CT.

VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System is an integrated tertiary health care system comprised of two hospitals, the Alvin C. York Campus in Murfreesboro and the Nashville Campus, as well as more than a dozen community-based outpatient clinics located in Tennessee and Kentucky. TVHS provides ambulatory care, primary care, and secondary care in acute medicine and surgery, specialized tertiary care, transplant services, spinal cord injury outpatient care, and a full range of extended care and mental health services.