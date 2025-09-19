VA to Host Veterans Resource Fair in Roane County

PRESS RELEASE

September 19, 2025

HARRIMAN, TN - VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System will host a Veterans Resource Fair, Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025, from 4 – 7 p.m. ET, at Roane State Community College-Dunbar Building located at 276 Patton Lane, in Harriman, Tennessee.

During the free event, Veterans can interact with VA services and programs like the PACT Act, Caregiver Support Program, Whole Health, and more.

Eligible Veterans can enroll in VA health care and receive information about additional VA health care programs. Representatives from the Tennessee Department of Veterans Services will be available to answer questions regarding benefits claims.

Starting at 5:15 p.m. ET, the resource fair will feature leadership remarks from VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System and Tennessee Department of Veterans Services.

Free parking is available onsite.

VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System is an integrated tertiary health care system comprised of two hospitals, the Alvin C. York Campus in Murfreesboro and the Nashville Campus, as well as more than a dozen community-based outpatient clinics located in Tennessee and Kentucky. TVHS provides ambulatory care, primary care, and secondary care in acute medicine and surgery, specialized tertiary care, transplant services, spinal cord injury outpatient care, and a full range of extended care and mental health services.