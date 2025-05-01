VA to Host Veterans Resource Fair in Wilson County

PRESS RELEASE

May 1, 2025

LEBANON , TN — VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System will host a Veterans Resource Fair, Thursday, May 29, 2025, from 4 – 7 p.m. CT, at the Wilson County Veterans Museum located at 304 E Main Street in Lebanon.

During the free event, Veterans will learn about VA programs like the PACT Act, Military2VA (M2VA) Program, the VA’s Caregiver Support Program, and more. Eligible Veterans will have the opportunity to enroll in VA health care and learn about additional Veteran programs and services available. Additionally, the Wilson County Veterans Service Office and Tennessee Department of Veterans Services will be available for questions and support.

A speaking engagement will feature leadership from VA and Tennessee Department of Veterans Services, and will begin at 5:30 p.m. CT.

VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System is an integrated tertiary health care system comprised of two hospitals, the Alvin C. York Campus in Murfreesboro and the Nashville Campus, as well as more than a dozen community-based outpatient clinics located in Tennessee and Kentucky. TVHS provides ambulatory care, primary care, and secondary care in acute medicine and surgery, specialized tertiary care, transplant services, spinal cord injury outpatient care, and a full range of extended care and mental health services.