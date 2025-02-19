VA to Host Veterans Town Hall in Barren County, Ky.

PRESS RELEASE

February 19, 2025

GLASGOW , KY — VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System will host a Veterans Town Hall, Wednesday, March 5, 2025, from 4:30 – 7 p.m. CT, at the Barren County High School Auditorium located at 507 Trojan Trail in Glasgow.

During the event, Veterans will learn about VA benefits like the PACT Act, Homeless Veterans Program, Women Veterans Program, and more. Eligible Veterans will have the opportunity to enroll in VA health care and learn about additional Veteran programs and services available in Barren County. Representatives from the Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs will also be available to answer questions.

The town hall speaking engagement will feature leadership from VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System and will begin at 5:30 p.m. CT.

VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System is an integrated tertiary health care system comprised of two hospitals, the Alvin C. York Campus in Murfreesboro and the Nashville Campus, as well as more than a dozen community-based outpatient clinics located in Tennessee and Kentucky. TVHS provides ambulatory care, primary care, and secondary care in acute medicine and surgery, specialized tertiary care, transplant services, spinal cord injury outpatient care, and a full range of extended care and mental health services.