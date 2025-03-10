VA to Host Veterans Town Hall in Perry County, March 27

PRESS RELEASE

March 10, 2025

LINDEN , TN — VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System will host a Veterans Town Hall, Thursday, March 27, 2025, from 2 – 5 p.m. CT, at the Azbill Community Center located at 113 Factory Street in Linden.

During the event, Veterans will learn about VA benefits like the PACT Act, Caregiver Support Program, Women Veterans Program, and more. Eligible Veterans will have the opportunity to enroll in VA health care and learn about additional Veteran programs and services available in Perry County. Veterans Benefits Administration representatives will be available to answer questions about benefit claims.

The town hall speaking engagement will feature leadership representatives from VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System and the VA Nashville Regional Office. The town hall speaking engagement will begin at 2 p.m. CT.

The town hall was originally scheduled for February 20; however, the date was postponed to March 27 due to winter weather in Middle Tennessee.

VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System is an integrated tertiary health care system comprised of two hospitals, the Alvin C. York Campus in Murfreesboro and the Nashville Campus, as well as more than a dozen community-based outpatient clinics located in Tennessee and Kentucky. TVHS provides ambulatory care, primary care, and secondary care in acute medicine and surgery, specialized tertiary care, transplant services, spinal cord injury outpatient care, and a full range of extended care and mental health services.