VA to Host Veterans Town Hall in Rossville, Georgia

May 8, 2025

ROSSVILLE , GA — VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System will host a Veterans Town Hall, Thursday, May 22, 2025, from 4 – 7 p.m. ET, at American Legion Post 214, 540 Park City Road, Rossville, Ga. 30741.

During the free event, Veterans can interact with VA programs like the PACT Act, Caregiver Support Program, Community Care Program, and more.

Eligible Veterans can enroll in VA health care and receive information about additional VA health care programs. Additionally, Veterans can learn more about services available from the Georgia Department of Veterans Affairs. A Veterans Benefits Administration representative will be onsite to answer questions about benefit claims.

The town hall speaking engagement will feature leadership from VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System and will begin at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Free parking will be available on site.

VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System is an integrated tertiary health care system comprised of two hospitals, the Alvin C. York Campus in Murfreesboro and the Nashville Campus, as well as more than a dozen community-based outpatient clinics located in Tennessee and Kentucky. TVHS provides ambulatory care, primary care, and secondary care in acute medicine and surgery, specialized tertiary care, transplant services, spinal cord injury outpatient care, and a full range of extended care and mental health services.