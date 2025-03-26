VA to Host Veterans Town Hall in Warren County, Ky

PRESS RELEASE

March 26, 2025

BOWLING GREEN , KY — VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System will host a Veterans Town Hall, Thursday, April 10, 2025, from 4 – 7 p.m. CT, at Western Kentucky University’s Knicely Conference Center, 2355 Nashville Road in Bowling Green.

During the free event, Veterans can interact with VA programs like the PACT Act, Caregiver Support Program, Community Care Program, and more.

Eligible Veterans can enroll in VA health care and receive information about additional VA health care programs. Additionally, Veterans can learn more about services available from the Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs and community partners with WKU. A Veterans Benefits Administration representative will be onsite to answer questions about benefit claims.

The town hall speaking engagement will feature leadership from VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System and will begin at 5:30 p.m. CT.

Veterans are encouraged to use the East Entrance of the Knicely Conference Center to enter the facility.

VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System is an integrated tertiary health care system comprised of two hospitals, the Alvin C. York Campus in Murfreesboro and the Nashville Campus, as well as more than a dozen community-based outpatient clinics located in Tennessee and Kentucky. TVHS provides ambulatory care, primary care, and secondary care in acute medicine and surgery, specialized tertiary care, transplant services, spinal cord injury outpatient care, and a full range of extended care and mental health services.