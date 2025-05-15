VA to Host Women Veteran Event in Rutherford County

PRESS RELEASE

May 15, 2025

MURFREESBORO , TN — VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) will host a Women Veteran Health Resource Fair, Wednesday, May 28, 2025, from 2 – 5 p.m. CT, at Alvin C. York VA Medical Center located at 3400 Lebanon Pike in Murfreesboro.

The event, coordinated by the TVHS Women Veteran Program, will be held in Bldg. 4, Room G101 on the York Campus. All Women Veterans, including those not enrolled in VA health care, are encouraged to attend the Resource Fair.

During the free event, Veterans will learn about VA programs like the Nutrition Program, Whole Health Program, Mental Health Program, and more. The event will feature focused discussions and a speaking engagement by TVHS executive leadership.

Additionally, Freedom Sings USA will engage Veterans during the event. Freedom Sings USA is a VA-approved 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides music arts therapy for Veterans, military personnel and their families.

VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System is an integrated tertiary health care system comprised of two hospitals, the Alvin C. York Campus in Murfreesboro and the Nashville Campus, as well as more than a dozen community-based outpatient clinics located in Tennessee and Kentucky. TVHS provides ambulatory care, primary care, and secondary care in acute medicine and surgery, specialized tertiary care, transplant services, spinal cord injury outpatient care, and a full range of extended care and mental health services.