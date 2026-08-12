VA to present Caregiver Support Program information session

PRESS RELEASE

August 12, 2026

DICKSON, TN - WHAT: VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System and the Middle Tennessee Veterans Coalition will host a Caregiver Support Program information session for Veterans and their families residing in Dickson County.

During this free event, Veterans can learn about VA’s Caregiver Support Program and ask questions about the program and benefits.

WHO: Veterans, their caregivers, and families.

WHEN: August 26 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

WHERE: Dickson County Family YMCA, 225 Henslee Drive, Dickson, TN

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: For media inquiries, contact Joshua Cox at or Joshua.Cox4@va.gov

About VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System

VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) is an integrated tertiary health care system comprised of two hospitals, the Alvin C. York VA Medical Center in Murfreesboro and the Nashville VA Medical Center, as well as more than a dozen outpatient clinics located in Tennessee and Kentucky. TVHS provides ambulatory care, primary care, and secondary care in acute medicine and surgery, specialized tertiary care, transplant services, spinal cord injury outpatient care, and a full range of extended care and mental health services.

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PSA - 30 Seconds

Do you have questions about the VA’s Caregiver Support Program? VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System and the Middle Tennessee Veterans Coalition have collaborated to present a VA Caregiver Support Program Information Session at the Dickson County Family YMCA, Aug. 26 at 11 a.m. This free event connects Veterans, caregivers, and their families with essential information about VA’s Caregiver Support Program. A representative from the Caregiver Support program will share a presentation and answer questions from participants.

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Online Listing

For inclusion on websites or community calendars

Do you have questions about the VA’s Caregiver Support Program? VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System and the Middle Tennessee Veterans Coalition have collaborated to present a VA Caregiver Support Program Information Session at the Dickson County Family YMCA, Aug. 26 at 11 a.m. This free event connects Veterans, caregivers, and their families with essential information about VA’s Caregiver Support Program. A representative from the Caregiver Support program will share a presentation and answer questions from participants.

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