Veterans can access cancer care closer to home with new treatment site at Pointe Centre VA Clinic in Chattanooga

PRESS RELEASE

April 21, 2026

Chattanooga, TN - VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) marked a major milestone on March 27, 2026 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony recognizing the Pointe Centre VA Clinic as a VA Close to Me cancer care site, expanding access to life-saving treatment for Veterans across southeast Tennessee and northern Georgia.

VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) marked a major milestone on March 27, 2026 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony recognizing the Pointe Centre VA Clinic as a VA Close to Me cancer care site, expanding access to life-saving treatment for Veterans across southeast Tennessee and northern Georgia.

VA’s Close to Me Program enhances Veterans’ access to care by providing oncology and infusion therapy services closer to home. VA TVHS is one of 30 locations nationwide selected to implement VA’s Close to Me Program, reflecting VA’s continued expansion of comprehensive cancer care access for Veterans, particularly in rural areas.

“This Close to Me location is designed to bring cancer care closer to Veterans who live in the smaller communities outside of Nashville and Murfreesboro,” said Whitney Worthy, nurse practitioner at the Pointe Centre VA Clinic.

Although the clinic held its grand opening in March, the first patient was treated in December 2025. Over the last three months, more than 60 Veterans received cancer care at the Pointe Centre Close to Me site, saving over 25,000 miles in travel.

Prior to this expansion of care, Veterans in the Chattanooga region traveled up to three hours to the Nashville VA Medical Center or were referred to a community provider.

“It can be a lot for Veterans to travel an hour or more for appointments once or twice a week,” said Kim Hughes, registered nurse at the clinic. “What we’re able to do here is bring that care closer so they’re spending less time on the road and more time at home resting, recovering, and being with their families.”

For Veterans like Joel Edwards, receiving care closer to home has made a meaningful difference. Edwards, who is always accompanied by his wife Sandra during treatments, said the reduced travel time and coordinated care have improved his overall experience.

“I’m glad the VA is here,” Edwards said. “I’ve always gotten good care from the VA.”