Veterans invited to explore adaptive activities at VA Recreation Therapy Field Day

PRESS RELEASE

September 8, 2026

Murfreesboro, TN - WHAT: VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) will host a Recreation Therapy Field Day, bringing Veterans together for a day of activities, adaptive sports, games and social connection.

The event is designed to introduce Veterans to adaptive sports, recreation therapy and the Whole Health service.

Community partners, including the Rutherford County Fire Department and Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing, will join TVHS for the event.

WHO: Veterans

WHEN: Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026, from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

WHERE: Alvin C. York Veterans’ Administration Medical Center – Building 107

3400 Lebanon Road

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: Activities ranging from disk golf, boccia, fly fishing, archery, shuffleboard, foot golf, creative arts, virtual reality demo, drumming, and more will be available. Veterans are strongly encouraged to sign up here.

To learn more about recreation therapy and adaptive sports at TVHS, visit here.

MEDIA RSVP: For media coverage and to RSVP, contact Abby Woodruff at Abigail.Woodruff2@va.gov.