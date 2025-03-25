Chaplain services

Our chaplains provide spiritual and pastoral care and emotional or spiritual comfort for you and your family during your hospital stay.

Chapel

Nondenominational chapels are available in the Nashville VA Medical Center or Alvin C. York Veterans' Administration Medical Center. It's open to anyone at any time for quiet meditation and reflection. Our chaplains also hold regularly scheduled worship services in the chapel.

Contact:

For more information, contact one of our chaplains at 615-873-6983 (Nashville campus) 615-225-3765 (Alvin C. York campus)

Nondenominational chapel locations

Nashville VA Medical Center

Main Building

First floor, located next to PIV office and multi-purpose room

Map of Nashville VA Medical Center campus

Alvin C. York Veterans' Administration Medical Center

Building 8

Ground Floor

Map of Alvin C. York Veterans' Administration Medical Center campus

Scheduled services

For information on scheduled services on the York and Nashville Campus, please contact the extension 23765

Clinical Pastoral Education

The VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) currently offers year-long CPE residencies for 1st and 2nd year trainees, accredited through the Association for Clinical Pastoral Education (ACPE). The TVHS CPE curriculum prepares students to become Board-Certified Chaplains for VA medical centers. The year-long residency curriculum includes units that specifically address VA healthcare priorities. Students learn skills of clinical chaplaincy to include conducting spiritual assessment, intervention, and consultation. Students also learn the role of the chaplain on interdisciplinary treatment teams in specific clinical areas. The clinical context for learning furthermore requires students to develop the self-awareness and relational skills essential to respond to diverse, pluralistic ministry needs. At the conclusion of the residency, students will have completed materials required to apply for board certification. To learn more, visit our Clinical Pastoral Education Program page.