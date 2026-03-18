TVHS Veteran and Family Advisory Coalition (VFAC)

What Is VFAC?

VFAC is a partnership between Veterans, families, caregivers, and VA staff focused on improving care at a system level.

Members serve as collaborators and co-design partners, sharing lived experiences to help shape programs, services, and the overall care experience.

VFAC does not address individual concerns—instead, it focuses on identifying trends and improving systems that benefit all Veterans. The VFAC program is managed through the combined efforts of the VA TVHS Center for Development and Civic Engagement (CDCE) and Veteran Experience Program.

What VFAC Members Do

As a VFAC member, you may:

Share your experiences to help improve care delivery

Provide feedback on policies, programs, and patient materials

Participate in improvement initiatives and projects

Help identify gaps and opportunities in the Veteran experience

Collaborate with VA staff and leadership on solutions

Your voice helps drive meaningful, system-wide improvements across VA TVHS.

Who Can Join

The general membership for the VFAC consist of Veteran patients, family members, and/or guardian of those who utilize the services in the VA TVHS. All Veteran and Family Advisors must register as a Volunteer through the VA TVHS Center for Development and Civic Engagement. Interested individuals will be asked to complete a brief application or screening process.

Other key criteria:

Must be a patient, family member, or guardian of a patient who is/has received care within the medical center or CBOC.

Must complete a Voluntary Service Application, attend a brief orientation session, and submit any other required paperwork for medical center compliance

Must maintain the confidentiality of the patient population and refrain from discussing confidential information outside council meetings

Must be able to join council meetings in the format set by the healthcare system i.e. virtual, in-person, virtual from community based outpatient clinic (CBOC)

We aim to include a diverse range of Veteran and caregiver perspectives that reflect the population we serve.

What to Expect as a Member

VFAC members serve as volunteer partners who work alongside VA staff to improve care and services.

VFAC membership is a 1-2 year commitment to support continuity and meaningful impact. Participation includes attending quarterly meetings, contributing to discussions, and supporting improvement efforts and projects.

Meeting Information

VFAC meets quarterly, rotating across VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System campuses, with virtual options available to support broad participation. Members engage directly with VA staff to provide feedback and help drive improvements in care and services.

Make Your Voice Count

Veterans understand the care experience best—their voices help improve it for others.

Interested in joining VFAC?

To learn more about VA TVHS VFAC or express interest in volunteering on the VFAC please contact: