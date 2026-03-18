TVHS Veteran and Family Advisory Coalition (VFAC)
At VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS), the voice of the Veteran and their family matters. The Veteran and Family Advisory Coalition (VFAC) brings together Veterans, caregivers, and VA staff to partner in improving the quality, safety, and overall experience of care. Through shared insight and collaboration, VFAC helps ensure services are shaped by those who use them—making care more responsive, accessible, and Veteran-centered.
What Is VFAC?
VFAC is a partnership between Veterans, families, caregivers, and VA staff focused on improving care at a system level.
Members serve as collaborators and co-design partners, sharing lived experiences to help shape programs, services, and the overall care experience.
VFAC does not address individual concerns—instead, it focuses on identifying trends and improving systems that benefit all Veterans. The VFAC program is managed through the combined efforts of the VA TVHS Center for Development and Civic Engagement (CDCE) and Veteran Experience Program.
What VFAC Members Do
As a VFAC member, you may:
- Share your experiences to help improve care delivery
- Provide feedback on policies, programs, and patient materials
- Participate in improvement initiatives and projects
- Help identify gaps and opportunities in the Veteran experience
- Collaborate with VA staff and leadership on solutions
Your voice helps drive meaningful, system-wide improvements across VA TVHS.
Who Can Join
The general membership for the VFAC consist of Veteran patients, family members, and/or guardian of those who utilize the services in the VA TVHS. All Veteran and Family Advisors must register as a Volunteer through the VA TVHS Center for Development and Civic Engagement. Interested individuals will be asked to complete a brief application or screening process.
Other key criteria:
- Must be a patient, family member, or guardian of a patient who is/has received care within the medical center or CBOC.
- Must complete a Voluntary Service Application, attend a brief orientation session, and submit any other required paperwork for medical center compliance
- Must maintain the confidentiality of the patient population and refrain from discussing confidential information outside council meetings
- Must be able to join council meetings in the format set by the healthcare system i.e. virtual, in-person, virtual from community based outpatient clinic (CBOC)
We aim to include a diverse range of Veteran and caregiver perspectives that reflect the population we serve.
What to Expect as a Member
VFAC members serve as volunteer partners who work alongside VA staff to improve care and services.
VFAC membership is a 1-2 year commitment to support continuity and meaningful impact. Participation includes attending quarterly meetings, contributing to discussions, and supporting improvement efforts and projects.
Meeting Information
VFAC meets quarterly, rotating across VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System campuses, with virtual options available to support broad participation. Members engage directly with VA staff to provide feedback and help drive improvements in care and services.
Make Your Voice Count
Veterans understand the care experience best—their voices help improve it for others.
Interested in joining VFAC?
To learn more about VA TVHS VFAC or express interest in volunteering on the VFAC please contact: