VA2K Walk and Roll
Join VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System’s VA2K Walk and Roll May 21, 2025 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. local. The annual VA2K event encourages individuals to embrace an active lifestyle while making a meaningful difference in the lives of homeless Veterans. The event welcomes Veterans and their families, VA employees, and community members to walk or roll two kilometers at a TVHS location to raise awareness and donations for homeless Veterans.
Alvin C. York VA Medical Center Event Details
Date: Wednesday, May 21, 2025
Time: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. CST
Location:
Alvin C. York VA Medical Center Quad
Alvin C. York VA Medical Center
3400 Lebanon Pike
Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Route: Two laps around the quad at Alvin C. York VA Medical Center.
Nashville VA Medical Center Event Details
Date:
Wednesday, May 21, 2025
Time:
11 a.m. - 1 p.m. CST
Location:
Nashville VA Medical Center Emergency Department
1310 24th Avenue South
Nashville, TN 37212
Route: Three laps along the front drive of the Nashville VA Medical Center, from the start (Emergency Department area) to Pierce Avenue and back
Clarksville VA Clinic Event Details
Date:
Wednesday, May 21, 2025
Time:
11 a.m. - 1 p.m. CST
Location:
Clarksville VA Clinic
782 Weatherly Drive
Clarksville, TN 37043
Route: One lap starting at the front of the Clarksville VA Clinic. Follow the map below for directions on the route.
Chattanooga VA Clinic Event Details
Date:
Wednesday, May 21, 2025
Time:
11 a.m. - 1 p.m. EST
Location:
Chattanooga VA Clinic
6401 Shallowford Road
Chattanooga, TN 37421
Route: One lap starting at the front of the Chattanooga VA Clinic. Follow the map below for directions on the route.
Donation Information
**Please note that in-kind donations are accepted but not required for participation. TVHS Center for Development and Civic Engagement representatives will be on hand at each location to collect donations. In-kind donations must be new items only.
If you wish to donate, please see the "wish list" below for most needed items:
- Clothes (all clothes must be new with tags):
- Men and women’s underwear
- Men’s undershirts
- Adult t-shirts
- Adult sweatpants/sweatshirts
- Adult socks
- Unisex Croc-like shoes in average men’s sizes
- Non-perishable snacks
- Granola bars
- Breakfast bars
- Hygiene
- Toothbrushes
- Toothpaste
- Dental floss
- Shampoo
- Conditioner
- Toilet paper
- Bar soap
- Feminine hygiene products
- Wet-wipes
- Deodorant
- Kitchen and laundry
- Laundry soap (small sizes)
- Kitchen ware/utensils
- Essentials, towels and bedding
- Home essentials
- Bath towels
- Wash cloths
- Bed sheets/linens
If you would like to make an electronic donation. Select "Tennessee Valley Healthcare System" for the facility, and under program for donation, select “Homeless Veteran Fund.” Enter “VA2K” in the additional information section.
Waiver details
The event is open to Employees, Veterans, and families. All non-employees must complete a waiver to participate. Waivers will be available at VAMC, but to save time at check-in, download our waiver here and bring it with you to the event:
Media and Event Point of Contact
For any media inquiries or event questions please contact:
Matthew Keeler, TVHS Public Affairs Specialist