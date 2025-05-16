Skip to Content

VA2K Walk and Roll

Join VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System’s VA2K Walk and Roll May 21, 2025 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. local. The annual VA2K event encourages individuals to embrace an active lifestyle while making a meaningful difference in the lives of homeless Veterans. The event welcomes Veterans and their families, VA employees, and community members to walk or roll two kilometers at a TVHS location to raise awareness and donations for homeless Veterans.

VA2K 2025 at VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System photos of participants from VA2K 2024.

Alvin C. York VA Medical Center Event Details

 

Date: Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Time: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. CST

Location:

Alvin C. York VA Medical Center Quad

Alvin C. York VA Medical Center

3400 Lebanon Pike

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Route: Two laps around the quad at Alvin C. York VA Medical Center.

A sketch map of the Alvin C. York VA Medical Center detailing the route for participants in VA2K 2025.

Nashville VA Medical Center Event Details

 

Date:

Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Time:

11 a.m. - 1 p.m. CST

Location:

Nashville VA Medical Center Emergency Department

Nashville VA Medical Center

1310 24th Avenue South

Nashville, TN 37212

Route: Three laps along the front drive of the Nashville VA Medical Center, from the start (Emergency Department area) to Pierce Avenue and back

 

Map for VA2K 2025 at the Nashville VA Medical Center.

Clarksville VA Clinic Event Details

 

Date:

Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Time:

11 a.m. - 1 p.m. CST

Location:

Clarksville VA Clinic 

Clarksville VA Clinic

782 Weatherly Drive

Clarksville, TN 37043

Route: One lap starting at the front of the Clarksville VA Clinic. Follow the map below for directions on the route.

A map detailing the route for the VA2K at Clarksville VA Clinic on May 21, 2025.

Chattanooga VA Clinic Event Details

 

Date:

Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Time:

11 a.m. - 1 p.m. EST

Location:

Chattanooga VA Clinic 

Chattanooga VA Clinic

6401 Shallowford Road

Chattanooga, TN 37421

Route: One lap starting at the front of the Chattanooga VA Clinic. Follow the map below for directions on the route.

A sketch map detailing the route for participants to follow for the VA2K at Chattanooga VA Clinic.

Donation Information

**Please note that in-kind donations are accepted but not required for participation. TVHS Center for Development and Civic Engagement representatives will be on hand at each location to collect donations. In-kind donations must be new items only.

If you wish to donate, please see the "wish list" below for most needed items:

  • Clothes (all clothes must be new with tags):
    • Men and women’s underwear
    • Men’s undershirts
    • Adult t-shirts
    • Adult sweatpants/sweatshirts
    • Adult socks
    • Unisex Croc-like shoes in average men’s sizes
  • Non-perishable snacks
    • Granola bars
    • Breakfast bars
  • Hygiene
    • Toothbrushes
    • Toothpaste
    • Dental floss
    • Shampoo
    • Conditioner
    • Toilet paper
    • Bar soap
    • Feminine hygiene products
    • Wet-wipes
    • Deodorant
  • Kitchen and laundry
    • Laundry soap (small sizes)
    • Kitchen ware/utensils
  • Essentials, towels and bedding
    • Home essentials
    • Bath towels
    • Wash cloths
    • Bed sheets/linens

 

If you would like to make an electronic donation. Select "Tennessee Valley Healthcare System" for the facility, and under program for donation, select “Homeless Veteran Fund.”  Enter “VA2K” in the additional information section. 

Waiver details

The event is open to Employees, Veterans, and families. All non-employees must complete a waiver to participate. Waivers will be available at VAMC, but to save time at check-in, download our waiver here and bring it with you to the event:

Media and Event Point of Contact

For any media inquiries or event questions please contact:

Matthew Keeler, TVHS Public Affairs Specialist

matthew.keeler@va.gov

Last updated: