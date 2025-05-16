VA2K Walk and Roll

**Please note that in-kind donations are accepted but not required for participation. TVHS Center for Development and Civic Engagement representatives will be on hand at each location to collect donations. In-kind donations must be new items only.

If you wish to donate, please see the "wish list" below for most needed items:

Clothes (all clothes must be new with tags): Men and women’s underwear Men’s undershirts Adult t-shirts Adult sweatpants/sweatshirts Adult socks Unisex Croc-like shoes in average men’s sizes

Non-perishable snacks Granola bars Breakfast bars

Hygiene Toothbrushes Toothpaste Dental floss Shampoo Conditioner Toilet paper Bar soap Feminine hygiene products Wet-wipes Deodorant

Kitchen and laundry Laundry soap (small sizes) Kitchen ware/utensils

Essentials, towels and bedding Home essentials Bath towels Wash cloths Bed sheets/linens



If you would like to make an electronic donation. Select "Tennessee Valley Healthcare System" for the facility, and under program for donation, select “Homeless Veteran Fund.” Enter “VA2K” in the additional information section.