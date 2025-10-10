Complementary and Integrative Health (CIH)

We want you to think about some of the things that are important to you—whether you want to continue doing these activities throughout your life or wish to resume activities you used to enjoy. When you meet with your team, we will discuss these goals and how we can assist you in achieving them.

In the initial consult, we will collaborate with you on goals that matter most to you and move you towards optimal health span, including activities that you enjoy or that are required for functioning in day-to-day life. During the consult, you will meet with one or several members of the CIH team. We will discuss your lifestyle habits, symptoms, functional abilities, and obstacles to living your best life. This will be followed by a physical exam, and finally, a care plan will be set by you and the provider(s) present.

Typically, the care plan with the CIH team will last about 1-4 months, varying based on your individual needs. It may require multiple appointments with different providers and will include some activity-based homework assignments to ensure an optimal outcome. Your participation is the most important part of this care plan, including attending appointments and completing the activities assigned as homework.

Our teams work together to create lasting change by identifying underlying causes of pain and functional loss. We then combine the treatments provided by our staff, which may include CIH modalities, with self-care activities to help the body move more efficiently and achieve longer-lasting improvement.